Man accused in Renton shooting spree facing attempted murder charges

The man accused of going on a shooting spree in Renton just under a week ago now faces charges of attempted murder.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office says that it rush-filed the charges Wednesday afternoon.

Mamadou Diallo is faces one count of first-degree assault and two counts of first-degree attempted murder.

The hospital reports that at least two of the victims are still being treated after being shot. Wednesday, one of the victims was listed in serious condition in the ICU and the other in critical condition.

Prosecutors presented evidence to the court that they say shows Diallo was responsible for shooting and wounding three people, and shoving another to the ground in a Safeway during an alleged Renton crime spree Jan. 12.

Diallo is accused of first targeting a man in Renton near a strip mall on Rainer Ave. There, court documents indicate he fired around seven rounds into a car, hurting the man inside. Court documents state the victim collapsed in a nearby store from his injuries.

A few blocks away, he opened fire at a Kia dealership, hitting a man in the thigh, wrist and hip. Documents state the victim had tried to run from the parking lot to the service bay to take cover.

Documents say that medics had helped a 42-year-old Black man who appeared to have suffered several shots to his legs, hips and arm. He was transported to Harborview Medical Center.

Witnesses accounts reported gunshots, then a gold Dodge Journey driving out of the parking lot. Renton Police officers viewed surveillance video at the dealership which showed Walker walking up to his vehicle in the parking lot. Video then reportedly shows a gold Dodge Journey driving up to Walker's vehicle and come to a stop behind it.

After police say the suspect left the dealership, there was more gunfire minutes later in SeaTac near the Super 8 Motel, injuring a man there.

That victim was hit at point-blank range, according to witnesses.

Diallo was arrested during a traffic stop. Documents state, "As he was being taken into custody he made the unsolicited statement that there was a firearm in the vehicle. KCSO Deputies observed a ‘Walther’-brand pistol box on the front passenger seat and what appeared to be at least one fired casing inside the vehicle."

Court documents state that during an interview with investigators, Diallo denied shooting people, but confirmed that he recently purchased a pistol at a Bass Pro Shop in Tacoma and that the pistol and numerous loaded magazines were inside his vehicle.

Court docs state that he initially denied being at Safeway where the elderly customer was pushed to the ground. But, when showed a CCTV still image of the subject inside the store, he stated it was a picture of him. He told police he had gone to the Safeway to purchase cigarettes.

He was also shown a picture of a Dodge Journey, leaving the scene of a shooting in SeaTac and confirmed that it was a picture of his vehicle. Diallo's race was listed as "Black" in court documents. Despite this, Diallo stated numerous times during his interviews with police that he does not like Black people and does not like spending time with Black people as they are "always killing each other."

Court documents state that the three victims who were allegedly shot by Diallo and the person pushed to the ground inside the Safeway are all Black men.

"Several times during the interview, Diallo stated that he does not like socializing or being around ‘Black people’ and stated several times something to the effect of,'You know how they are.'" charging docs read. "Detective Free asked him what he meant by that and he said that, ‘They always killing each other.’ Diallo refused to say why he was driving to Tacoma and said, ‘Gotta keep my secrets.’"

The judge determined that enough probable cause exists for the case to move forward. The next scheduled court date will be an arraignment on Feb. 1.