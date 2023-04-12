Make-A-Wish kids enjoy Walt Disney World 'trip of a lifetime'

Dreams are coming true for 27 Make-A-Wish Foundation "wish kids." For the first time, the children and their families boarded "The Best Flight Ever" to fly on a one-of-a-kind, chartered plane from New York to Orlando to fulfill their wishes to go to Walt Disney World Resort.

Make-A-Wish, American Airlines, The Walt Disney Company, and The Points Guy came together to grant the wishes of children battling critical illnesses.

"The Best Flight Ever" had interactive games, a special snack menu, surprise moments, and live entertainment including Genie from Aladdin on Broadway. One of the kids on board was Elias, he has a very rare genetic disorder. His father, Alexander, said doctors didn't believe Elias would make it past three days, and has since had 16 heart surgeries.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Make-A-Wish children and their families boarded "The Best Flight Ever" to fly on a one-of-a-kind, chartered plane from New York to Orlando to fulfill their wishes to go to Walt Disney World Resort, April 12, 2023.

"The kid that said he won't be able to walk or do anything on his own is talking, as you can see, and everything crazy a five-year-old does. God is wonderful," Johanna, the child's mother said.

This trip was a surprise for Elias. As soon as he found out he was heading to Walt Disney World, his mom said he lit up.

It was the same kind of excitement for four-year-old Jordyn Coleman who is battling sickle cell disease. While she's on the mend, her mother told FOX 35, the Make-A-Wish Foundation has gone above and beyond.

"It was amazing, the Make-A-Wish foundation pulled out all the stops," Berniesha Coleman said. "We are so incredibly grateful to you all for doing this for our children. Thank you, we appreciate you."

Make-A-Wish said Disney has helped grant more than 145,000 life-changing wishes since 1980. Anyone who would like to make help can visit their website.