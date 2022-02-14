Traffic backups cleared along Spokane St. Bridge following car crash

article

Traffic into West Seattle slowed to a crawl for hours near the Spokane Street Bridge due to a car crash Monday morning.

Seattle Department of Transportation says the collision happened near Klickitat Avenue and Spokane Street, on Harbor Island. Police were on scene diverting traffic while they investigated.

Backups stretched a half-mile east to the Spokane St Viaduct, with major delays on westbound lanes.

With the West Seattle Bridge still months from reopening, the Spokane Street Bridge remains the only way into the area for several miles. King County rerouted its buses to head south across the First Avenue South Bridge, and called off service for bus stops along Spokane Street.

Crews cleared the crash by 3:30 p.m.

