Major flooding expected along south Thurston County rivers

Flood Warning
until FRI 9:15 AM PST, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
35
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:55 AM PST, King County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:03 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:25 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:01 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:57 PM PST until SAT 9:33 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:30 PM PST, Pacific County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 3:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
River Flood Warning
until SAT 3:23 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
until MON 3:53 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 8:17 PM PST, Pierce County
Flood Warning
until FRI 2:00 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Lewis County, Mason County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 6:21 AM PST until SAT 4:32 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Grays Harbor County, Mason County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:30 AM PST until SAT 5:31 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:38 AM PST, Cowlitz County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:35 AM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:51 PM PST, Cowlitz County
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:13 PM PST until SAT 5:07 AM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
from THU 9:44 PM PST until SUN 1:00 AM PST, Lewis County
High Wind Warning
until FRI 10:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:08 PM PST, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
Flood Advisory
from THU 3:25 PM PST until FRI 3:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Thurston County
Avalanche Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Flood Advisory
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 7:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area
Wind Advisory
from FRI 7:00 AM PST until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Everett and vicinity
Flood Advisory
from THU 3:25 PM PST until FRI 3:15 PM PST, King County, Kitsap County, Pierce County, Snohomish County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 1:00 PM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
Flood Watch
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, King County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Snohomish County, Thurston County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM PST until FRI 7:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
Coastal Flood Advisory
until FRI 8:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Coastal Flood Advisory
from FRI 8:00 AM PST until FRI 12:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Southwest Interior
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 12:30 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, Southwest Interior

Major flooding expected along south Thurston County rivers

By FOX 13 Seattle News
Published 
Updated January 7, 2022 1:05AM
Flooding
FOX 13 Seattle

Tracking flood watches and rain totals

FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Villegas has the latest on the heavy rain sweeping in and the flood watches in several counties

Floodwaters closed downtown Centralia streets

Floodwaters closed downtown Centralia streets

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - Thurston County Emergency Management (TCEM) is telling residents to expect major flooding along several south county rivers, some residents being told to be prepared for evacuation. 

A Level 2 evacuation order has been issued for the Chehalis River, which means residents living near the river should be prepared to evacuate if the notice ever comes from law enforcement. 

The Chehalis River will likely cause major flooding, inundating roads and farmlands in the Independence Valley. Deep and swift flood waters will cover SR-12 and James, Independence, and Moon Roads, according to TCEM.

RELATED: Skokomish Valley: Residents in flood-prone areas asked to evacuate ahead of road closures

Forecasts predict the Chehalis River to reach flood stage Thursday afternoon through Sunday.

The Skookumchuck River in Centralia is expected to reach major flooding. The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon and will crest late Friday morning. 

TCEM said residents near this river should also prepare to evacuate at a moment's notice. 

The river will flood most residential areas and roads and cover most of the farmland in the Skookumchuck River valle

The Deschutes River will also reach minor flood stage level, but no evacuations are expected to be ordered.

Snow in the mountains, heavy rain in the lowlands

A mix of rain and snow will continue this evening across the lowlands as an approaching warm front heads our way.

Residents are reminded to not drive through a road that is flooded--turn around. 

County residents can sign up for alerts on flooding here. 

The county has a Flood Information page on its website, where residents can find road closures, monitor river levels and search for sandbag locations. 

For anyone in need of shelter due to the flooding, Centralia Middle School (901 Johnson Road, Centralia) is offering food, cots, and showers. Shelter organizers say they have space for several hundred people.

