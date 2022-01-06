Major flooding expected along south Thurston County rivers

Thurston County Emergency Management (TCEM) is telling residents to expect major flooding along several south county rivers, some residents being told to be prepared for evacuation.

A Level 2 evacuation order has been issued for the Chehalis River, which means residents living near the river should be prepared to evacuate if the notice ever comes from law enforcement.

The Chehalis River will likely cause major flooding, inundating roads and farmlands in the Independence Valley. Deep and swift flood waters will cover SR-12 and James, Independence, and Moon Roads, according to TCEM.

Forecasts predict the Chehalis River to reach flood stage Thursday afternoon through Sunday.

The Skookumchuck River in Centralia is expected to reach major flooding. The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon and will crest late Friday morning.

TCEM said residents near this river should also prepare to evacuate at a moment's notice.

The river will flood most residential areas and roads and cover most of the farmland in the Skookumchuck River valle

The Deschutes River will also reach minor flood stage level, but no evacuations are expected to be ordered.

Residents are reminded to not drive through a road that is flooded--turn around.

County residents can sign up for alerts on flooding here.

The county has a Flood Information page on its website, where residents can find road closures, monitor river levels and search for sandbag locations.

For anyone in need of shelter due to the flooding, Centralia Middle School (901 Johnson Road, Centralia) is offering food, cots, and showers. Shelter organizers say they have space for several hundred people.

