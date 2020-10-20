Major Crimes investigating death of woman in Shoreline parking lot

Authorities identified a person who died late Monday in a Shoreline parking lot as a 25-year-old woman. Her death is now being investigated as a homicide.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, medics were called before 10:00 p.m. to a parking lot in the 15300 block of Aurora Ave. N. First responders performed CPR, but the woman died at the scene.

On Tuesday, sheriff's officials said the victim was a 25-year-old woman.

Major Crimes is now investigating the case as a homicide.

Police did not have a suspect description or any other details to release.

This is a developing story and will be updated.