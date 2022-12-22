Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM PST until SAT 11:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
9
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 2:00 PM PST until FRI 7:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 4:00 PM PST until FRI 1:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 4:00 PM PST until SAT 10:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 10:00 PM PST until FRI 10:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 4:00 PM PST until FRI 7:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, Southwest Interior
Wind Chill Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM PST until FRI 11:00 AM PST, Wenatchee Area
Wind Chill Advisory
until THU 10:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, East Puget Sound Lowlands
Special Weather Statement
until THU 4:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area

Baby chimp at Kansas zoo who won over hearts on social media found dead in mother's arms

By Chris Oberholtz
Published 
Updated 1:33PM
Pets and Animals
FOX Weather

Reunited: Chimpanzee embraces newborn baby after being apart

A chimpanzee named Mahale, recently gave birth at the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, Kansas, and was separated from her newborn following some complications.

WICHITA, Kan. - A Kansas chimpanzee who showed the world what a mother's love looks like is now mourning with millions after the unexpected death of her 5-week-old son.

An animal care team at the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita said the chimpanzee infant was found dead and cradled in his mother's arms when they arrived at the zoo Thursday morning.

Kucheza, which means "play" in Swahili, was born at 12:48 p.m. on November 15 via C-section at the zoo. The announcement of his birth came hours after the zoo posted a tear-jerker video of the newborn being welcomed back into his loving mother's arms following a two-day medical observation.

WATCH: CHIMP'S EMOTIONAL REUNION WITH BABY FOLLOWING C-SECTION WARMS HEARTS

321110409_712490450168256_2727723056301684826_n

Sedgwick County Zoo is extremely saddened to announce the sudden passing of five-week-old chimpanzee infant, Kucheza. (Sedgwick County Zoo / FOX Weather)

The infant's mother, Mahale, is not quite ready to part with her son, but when she is, the zoo team plans to perform a full medical assessment to determine the baby chimp's cause of death.

"Mahale’s love for Kucheza was and will continue to be felt by billions of people around the world," the zoo said in a statement to FOX Weather. "In his few short weeks of life, Kucheza brought joy and light to so many and sparked an opportunity to educate the world about chimpanzees, the dangers they face in the wild, and most importantly - why we should care."

This was the third offspring of the 28-year-old mother and was important birth for the species' population. Chimpanzees are listed as endangered, and wild populations are decreasing due to habitat loss and poaching for bushmeat. 

LINK: Get updates and more on this story at foxweather.com.