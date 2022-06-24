Magnuson Park wading pool closed due to bonfire damage: Where to cool off in Seattle heat wave

Seattle wading pools will open Saturday for those looking to beat the heat this weekend, but the Magnuson Park pool will remain closed due to fire damage from unauthorized bonfires.

This news comes on the first day of the year that temperatures will reach in the mid-80s. Later in the weekend, temperatures are expected to get closer to 90.

This summer, wading pools will be open on sunny days when the temperature is forecast to be 70 degrees or above.

RELATED: Seattle weather: Slowly warming into Friday with long-awaited summer heat this weekend!

Seattle Parks is currently working to repair the damage at Magnuson Park and install fencing to prevent future vandalism.

In the meantime, you can cool down at the other wading pools and spray parks in the Seattle area:

Beacon Hill (1902 13th Ave. S)

Bitter Lake Community Center (13035 Linden Ave. N)

Dahl Playfield (7700 25th Ave. NE)

Delridge Community Center (4501 Delridge Way SW)

E Queen Anne Playground (160 Howe Street)

E.C. Hughes Playground (2805 SW Holden St.)

Gilman Playground (923 NW 54th St.)

Green Lake Park (N 73rd St. & W. Green Lake Dr.)

Lincoln Park (8600 Fauntleroy Way)

Peppi's Playground (3233 E. Spruce St.)

Powell Barnett Park (352 Martin Luther King Way)

Ravenna Park (5520 Ravenna Ave. NE)

Sandel Playground (9053 1st Ave NW)

Soundview Playfield (1590 NW 90th St.)

South Park Community Center (8319 8th Ave. S)

Van Asselt Community Center (2820 S Myrtle St)

View Ridge Playfield (4408 NE 70th St)

Volunteer Park (1400 E Galer St)

Wallingford Playfield (4219 Wallingford Ave. N)

Spray Parks

A number of Seattle parks have water spray features where you and the kiddos can cool off. We will operate 10 sprayparks this summer, beginning Saturday, May 28 (unless otherwise noted below) until Labor Day.

These sprayparks will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day of the week:

Beacon Mountain in Jefferson Park

Georgetown Playfield

Highland Park

Judkins Park

Miller Community Center/Playfield

Northacres Park

South Lake Union Park (opening delayed until later in June)

Yesler Terrace Park

John C. Little Park

Pratt Playground Spraypark

Not opening this year:

Ballard Commons Spraypark is not opening this year as the park is currently closed.

*Spraypark and wading pool schedules are subject to change (due to weather or damage to the facilities).