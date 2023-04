article

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Vancouver Island on Thursday morning, officials said.

It happened before 9 a.m. and was about 110 miles southwest of Port Alice, British Columbia, and about 148 miles from Port McNeill.

The earthquake was about 4.5 miles in depth, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said a tsunami is not expected.