Magnitude 3.6 earthquake hits near Oso

A magnitude 3.6 earthquake hit near Oso early Tuesday morning, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.

The quake happened after 1 a.m.

It was about 3.2 miles from Oso, 13.5 miles from Arlington and 21.3 miles from Lake Stevens.

A seismologist has reviewed the earthquake.

Injuries and damages have not been reported.