Madison Street in Capitol Hill to close Wednesday evening for Construction

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) is closing E Madison St. between 19th and 22nd Ave. Wednesday evening to install a water main.

According to SDOT, the road will be full closed starting at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, and will reopen Thursday morning before rush hour.

SDOT and Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) crews will install the water main at the intersection of E. Madison St. and 20th Ave. as part of the RapidRide G Line project. Police officers will be onsite at 19th and 22nd Ave to direct traffic. SDOT is encouraging drivers to seek alternate routes if they are driving around the area.

What to expect during construction:

The intersection of E. Madison St. and 20th Ave. E. will be closed.

Crews will provide local access for businesses and residences located between 19th and 22nd Avenues.

E. Madison St. will close between the 19th and 22nd Ave E. beginning at 7:00 p.m. on May 4, and will reopen the next morning before rush hour.

Buses will be detoured East Thomas and John Streets from E. Madison St. at 15th and 24th Avenues E.

Water for businesses and residences on 20th Ave. E. between E. Madison St. and Denny Way will be shut off starting at 9:00 p.m. Nearby residences and businesses nearby may experience a temporary water outage on May 4.

For questions about the water outages, call SPU’s 24/7 Operations Response Center at 206-386-1000.

