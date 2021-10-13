Lynnwood vaccine site now allows drive-thru COVID testing

article

Starting Wednesday, Ash Way Park & Ride in Lynnwood will transition to a combination COVID testing and vaccine site.

The Snohomish Health District announced the change Tuesday.

Visitors will be able to get vaccinated Wednesdays and Thursdays, and tested for COVID Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The site’s hours run from 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

Health workers will primarily administer the Pfizer vaccine, but the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will also be available as supplies allow. You can also get your first, second, third or booster shots at the site.

To get your shot or test, register for an appointment at the Snohomish Health District website or call (425) 339-5278 between 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

