Suspect taken into custody after man shot in Lynnwood

Deputies used a K9 to track a shooting suspect and take him into custody Monday in Lynnwood.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called before noon to 164th St SW just - east of Interstate 5.

Deputies said a man was shot in a gas station parking lot. He was taken with non life-threatening condition to a nearby hospital.

Investigators said they located the suspect's vehicle, but that person jumped out of the car and ran off.

Deputies said around 1:00 p.m. that K9 Knox and his handler found the suspect hiding behind a home. The suspect surrendered and was taken into custody.

The suspect has not been identified as he has not yet been charged.