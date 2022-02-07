Lynnwood Police launch investigation after 2 people found dead

article

Lynnwood Police are investigating an incident that left two people dead.

Authorities have not provided any information about what happened, but have launched a death investigation. They stress that there is no threat to the public.

The incident happened near 60th Avenue W and 186th Place SW.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they come.

