Controversial Lynnwood opioid treatment clinic expected to open Monday

The controversial Lynnwood opioid treatment clinic is expected to open Monday, Jan. 30.

This comes after the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) issued a behavioral health agency license for Acadia Health to operate the treatment clinic Thursday.

According to the Acadia Health website, the treatment clinic helps people in recovery by providing effective medications and counseling services.

Some community members have expressed concerns for the treatment clinic, due to the proximity to the Boys & Girls Club and Alderwood Little League.

DOH says the clinic location was approved by the city of Lynnwood back in March 2022.