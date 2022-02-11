Lynnwood man arrested for alleged rape of 7-year-old he was babysitting

A Lynnwood man was arrested on Thursday for first-degree child rape and first-degree child molestation following allegations that he sexually abused a 7-year-old he was babysitting.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, the 21-year-old suspect was hired by the family via an online babysitting service in 2019 to provide child care for their children multiple days per week. Deputies say he provided care for the family for four months in 2019 and started again in the summer of 2021.

During that time, the victim's sibling saw "inappropriate interactions" that the suspect had toward the 7-year-old. The sibling told a parent.

Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit (SIU) detectives began investigating the case and learned the suspect was actively employed at a daycare center in Lynnwood at that time. His employment there was terminated due to the active criminal investigation.

He was arrested in his Lynnwood home without incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

