Lynnwood apartment fire displaces multiple residents

Multiple residents were displaced Tuesday morning after a two-alarm fire at a Lynnwood apartment.

The fire happened in the 19300 block of 46th Avenue West at about 1:30 a.m.

South County Fire officials said the fire was under control and no injuries were reported.

Nine units were either destroyed or damaged.

The Red Cross is helping the residents who were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but fire officials believe it started with a car fire and spread.