Lyft passenger hit, killed while crossing SR-18

A man was hit and killed by two cars while crossing SR-18 early Saturday morning.

According to Washington State Patrol, a Lyft driver had pulled over on the right shoulder of Pacific Hwy S near Kitts Corner, learning they had picked up the wrong passenger from Cheers Bar & Grill in Tacoma.

Authorities say his passenger had become unruly and was taking off his clothes.

Once the Lyft driver pulled over, the passenger got out and started walking across the highway while traffic was coming. Two oncoming cars tried to avoid the man; the first one hit him and the Lyft driver’s car, then a second car the man again.

The road was cordoned off for more than three hours while traffic investigators were at the scene.

The Lyft passenger, a 41-year-old man, was declared dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported, and it is currently unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

