Luxury cars stolen from Bellevue auto shop, police say

Bellevue police are investigating after multiple luxury cars were stolen at an auto shop on Monday night.

The theft happened at a shop on 120th Avenue Northeast.

An alarm company alerted Bellevue police about the break-in at 10:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, it appeared the cars plowed through the garage doors and the suspected thieves drove away.

Police told FOX 13 News two cars that were stolen were a Porsche and an orange Challenger. The Challengers fled from officers but they didn’t pursue it.

Officers later located the car but it had crashed and no one was in it.

Investigators continue to search for the suspected thieves.

