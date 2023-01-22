Lunar New Year mass shooting: What’s known about the suspect

The gunman who killed 10 people and wounded 10 others at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, Calif. is still on the run Sunday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff Department released images of the suspected gunman. He is described as an Asian man between 30 and 50 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, and last seen wearing a black leather jacket, beanie, and glasses.

Image: Los Angeles County Sheriff Department

A white cargo van was also seen leaving the area during the time of the crime. While authorities are still investigating if the cargo van is connected to the shooting, they described the van as a vehicle of interest.

Later on Sunday, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said a "tactical incident" was occurring about 30 miles away from Monterey Park in the city of Torrance. Video from the scene showed multiple police vehicles surrounding a white box van.

Image: KTTV

Luna described it as a barricaded situation that could "possibly" include the suspect. He said authorities believed one person was inside the van and were not aware of the person’s condition.

Authorities are also trying to determine if on Saturday night the suspect went to a second dance hall in nearby Alhambra about 30 minutes after the shooting in Monterey Park.

The suspect in both cases was described as an Asian male. He entered the Alhambra club with a gun, and people wrestled the weapon away from him before he fled, Luna said. Luna said the weapon "was not an assault rifle."

"We believe that there’s an incident that may be related," Luna said of the confrontation in Alhambra. "We’re not quite there yet, but it’s definitely on our radar screen."

Investigators work at the scene of a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, on January 22, 2023. (Photo by Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

Authorities are also still working to determine a motive for the shooting – if it was possibly a hate crime or domestic violence.

The gunman opened fire around 10:30 p.m. local time at Star Dance Studio, a ballroom dance studio, during the Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, which is one of California’s largest and had attracted tens of thousands throughout the day Saturday.

Authorities said 10 people were hospitalized in various conditions.

Identities of the victims have not yet been given.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.