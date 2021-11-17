Access to Lummi Nation cut off by floodwaters

While some North Sound communities are squeezing out the last drops of historic floods, others are being instructed to shelter in place.

The roadways in and out of Lummi Nation are closed due to floodwaters that are stranding families. Some have been told to be ready to evacuate.

On Wednesday morning, tribal communications shared warnings on social media, citing Whatcom County public works declaring all roads in and out of the reservation were unsafe for travel. Lummi medical staff were ferried onto the reservation by tribal police as well.

In Bellingham, some roads remained closed after flooding last Monday. Drone video posted online by the city showed kayakers floating above flooded streets. Other businesses not impacted by floods complained road closures deterred customers from visiting.

Whatcom County public works confirmed floodwaters were to blame for closing access to Lummi Nation. Neighbors living beyond the roadblocks told FOX 13 News some families were being escorted into the reservation. Law enforcement could be seen manning a blockade on Haxton Way.

