Lucky Charms bringing back green milk cereal for St. Patrick’s Day

It’s that time of year when all things green are beginning to pop up — and one cereal favorite will be hitting shelves again soon.

Lucky Charms is bringing back its version of the cereal that turns milk green, thanks to special St. Patrick’s Day-themed marshmallows. A magical clover is what brings the lucky color.

The special edition cereal will be available at the end of January for a limited time only.

Another limited edition of the cereal will also be available, though this one won’t be consumable.

The Lucky Charms Traps and Treats boxes transform into a magical leprechaun trap.

These boxes will also be available at the end of January for a limited time only.

This story was reported from Detroit.