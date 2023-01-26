A lawsuit was filed against multiple companies after a Houston custodian was arrested back in October 2022 after a worker claimed he gave her an incurable sexually transmitted disease (STD) by peeing in her water bottle.

Reports say law firm Abraham, Watkins, Nichols, Agosto, Aziz & Stogner partnered with Mo Aziz and attorney Morgan Mills, together with Kimberley Spurlock and Samantha Spencer of Spurlock & Associates, P.C. have filed a lawsuit on the behalf of 13 women against companies they say "permitted and disregarded" the actions of Lucio Catarino Diaz.

Diaz, who was said to have the Herpes Simplex 1 Virus, allegedly tampered with water bottles in an East Houston office building which led to more than 13 women in the same building testing positive for incurable STDs.

We reported in October about a woman who said she noticed a water bottle she kept on her desk smelled and tasted funny. She soon realized it was pee.

Lucio Catarino Diaz

Later on, in August 2022, several other women also noticed the water bottles in their building smelled and tasted foul, similar to urine. This caused one of the women to buy a hidden camera and place it on her desk.

The video was said to show nighttime janitor Diaz approaching the woman’s desk and setting his cleaning supplies down. Diaz then allegedly began to rub his genitalia on the interior and mouth of a water bottle sitting on the desk, even turning it upwards to ensure he touched the water. The video then allegedly showed him placing the bottle back where he found it and continuing to clean the desk.

The next day the woman reportedly sent a copy of the video to the building's management company and told them she would be notifying the other tenants in the building. The management company asked the woman not to tell the tenants and told her they would handle the incident and let them know, reports say.

Text messages between the victim and Building Management (Photo Courtesy of Houston Law Firm Abraham, Watkins, Nichols, Agosto, Aziz & Stogner)

However, the building allegedly gave no notification to the tenants, and later the same evening the hidden camera caught Diaz doing the act again.

Reports say it was six days after receiving the video, on Oct. 3, 2022, when the company finally notified tenants.

Diaz admitted to the crime and was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Reports say the deadly weapon was his bodily fluids which contained the virus.

Four women who worked in the office building initially filed a lawsuit after they reportedly tested positive for STDs. Since then, nine other women who worked in the building came forward with the same allegations and STDs.

The Defendants named in the lawsuit include the owner of the building, the building’s management company, the maintenance company, and the cleaning company that employed Diaz.