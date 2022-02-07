Lt. Gov. Denny Heck tests positive for COVID-19, working from home

article

Washington Lieutenant Governor Denny Heck tested positive for COVID-19 and is now working from home, his office announced Monday.

The Lt. Governor's Office notes Heck is fully vaccinated and boosted, and his COVID infection is completely asymptomatic. In line with guidance from the CDC and Washington Senate, Heck will work remotely until he is cleared to return to the office.

"I am grateful to be fully vaccinated, boosted, and asymptomatic," said Heck. "I am also grateful for rapid test technology alerting me to the need to isolate, cutting the chain of transmission for the virus. I look forward to returning to the Senate chamber once cleared to do so," Heck said.

Heck has served as Lt. Governor since 2021, elected to the role after Cyrus Habib stepped down.

RELATED: Tacoma looks to invest $650K toward businesses impacted by crime and COVID

READ MORE: 3 Washington counties rank among worst COVID-19 infection rates in U.S., data shows

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: