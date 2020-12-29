Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 12:00 AM PST until THU 4:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
7
Flood Watch
from WED 7:00 AM PST until THU 4:00 PM PST, Mason County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 PM PST until WED 10:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area, North Coast, Central Coast
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 12:00 AM PST until THU 4:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 10:00 PM PST until WED 10:00 PM PST, Olympics
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 4:00 AM PST, East Slopes Northern Cascades
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 11:00 PM PST until WED 10:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area

Louisiana Congressman-Elect Luke Letlow dead at 41 from COVID-19

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Associated Press

Newly elected Louisiana congressman dies of coronavirus

Louisiana Congressman-Elect Luke Letlow dies as a result of the novel coronavirus.

BATON ROUGE, La. - Luke Letlow, Louisiana's newest Republican member of the U.S. House, died Tuesday night from complications related to COVID-19 only days before being sworn into office. He was 41 years old.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Letlow spokesman Andrew Bautsch confirmed the congressman-elect's death at Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport.

READ MORE: COVID-19 deaths take a long-expected turn for the worse

"The family appreciates the numerous prayers and support over the past days but asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time," Bautsch said in a statement. "A statement from the family along with funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time."

READ MORE: First COVID-related teen death confirmed in Virginia, health department says

The incoming congressman, elected in a December runoff and set to take office in January, was admitted to a Monroe hospital on Dec. 19 after testing positive for the coronavirus disease. He was later transferred to the Shreveport facility and placed in intensive care.

Letlow is survived by his wife, Julia Barnhill Letlow, and two children.

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE