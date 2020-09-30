Look out, Eastside: Dick's Drive-In is scouting a location on your side of the lake

article

Redmond, Issaquah, Sammamish, Newcastle, Bothell and all the nooks and crannies in between: Dick's Drive-In has its eye on you.

The oh-so-popular burger chain announced that East King County will be the next spot for a new restaurant.

“Our customers on the Eastside have been waiting a very long time,” said Jasmine Donovan, President of Dick’s Drive-Ins. “We’re excited to finally start the official search.”

There's no timeline on when the new location will open.

“It depends a lot on how long it takes us to find a good piece of real estate for our new location and whether we can find it at the right price,” said Donovan. “We paid $1 million for almost an acre of land in Edmonds, and less than that for 2 acres of land in Kent. We know land on the Eastside is very expensive right now. Although, we are prepared to spend more for a good site, we are not sure we can afford the land that we need. We are asking for help from our Eastside customers and cities to help us find an affordable location."

Customers with specific property suggestions can click here to send them in.

The news comes as Dick's readies to launch its first food truck. The company announce the first five stops earlier today: Bellevue, Bellingham, Everett, Renton and West Seattle.

Donovan said as the food truck makes more stops on the Eastside, the length of the lines will help determine which city gets the new drive-in.