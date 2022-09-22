Longview Police investigating after man found dead in Lake Sacajawea

Police are investigating after a body was found in Lake Sacajawea Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Longview Police Department (LPD), officers responded to the north end of the lake near the Japanese Gardens after a man’s body was discovered just before 1:30 p.m.

Lake Sacajawea, Longview, Washington (Gary Dee)

About an hour later, LPD officers decided to turn the body over to the Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office due to ‘suspicious circumstances’ of the man’s death.

The case itself has also been turned over to the LPD’s Criminal Investigations Unit.

This is a developing story.