Longer commutes are coming: WSDOT adjusts safety measures after rise in work zone crashes

Drivers who thought your commute was too long on interstates and highways throughout Washington—your commute is about to get longer.

Washington State Department of Transportation is reducing the amount of nighttime work zones and moving those construction projects to daytime hours. Officials said the change is an effort to protect workers from the increasing number of crashes at work zones.

WSDOT said there were 1,232 crashes at work zones in the state in 2021. Officials said crews are at more risk than ever before, especially at night, because they’re seeing more drivers traveling at high speeds, distracted and impaired.

"Our employees out on the work zones—they’re spouses, parents, children, siblings and friends, and they all deserve to go home safe at the end of their shift," said Stefanie Randolph, a spokesperson for WSDOT.

In March 2022, a driver barreled through a WSDOT work zone and seriously hurt two contractors. Just this month, a driver crashed into a construction truck in WSDOT’s Olympic Region.

"And then we brought out another truck-mounted continuator to the same work zone, and it got hit in the same night. So we’re seeing this increase, and we’re looking to do whatever we can to keep our workers safe," said Randolph.

Visibility is reduced driving in the dark as well as working in it. So, WSDOT is adjusting construction and safety measures to better protect workers.

"Looking at extended daytime working hours, some different safety measures like portable rumble strips. We’re reducing the number of times that our crews might be exposed to traffic—so, doing multiple repairs at a time to try to limit the amount of time that we’re out there in a given work zone," said Randolph.

The changes also include closing more lanes and longer work zone areas as a buffer. Randolph said this could create more congestion and longer travel times.

"That’s tough, because I don’t want to be stuck in another hour of traffic, but you definitely want to be safe. But I definitely don’t want to be in the car. Gas is really high," said Matthew Crews, who spends about two hours per day commuting.

"The problem is getting there—you almost have to add an hour just to guess when you’re going to get there," said Mr. DiLeonardo who commutes throughout the Seattle metro area for entertainment and sporting events.

WSDOT said 61 workers have been killed since 1950, most of them while on the job at a work zone. Officials are asking people to slow down when passing construction projects and follow the signs posted. They’re also asking for drivers to be patient in this new safety effort.

The staff with Blessed by the Best food truck are already mapping out routes away from potential traffic jams to prevent interruptions with business.

"We try to keep the locations close because of the traffic," said employee Lena Cernal.

More information about the adjusted safety measures are available on the WSDOT Blog.