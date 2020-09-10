Long Live The Kings swims into uncharted waters Thursday night

The pandemic has sent many nonprofits scrambling. Many are wondering how they're going to survive these uncertain times while still doing some of the important work they do.

Washington State nonprofit Long Live the Kings, which works to help endangered salmon and steelhead recovery, is turning their fall gala Thursday night into an online only event. Over a quarter million people this year participated in Long Live The Kings online game called Survive The Sound, which aims to educate kids and adults about the perils our salmon and steelhead face even getting to the ocean.

From Long Live the Kings.

Q13 News meteorologist and environmental reporter Tim Joyce is co-hosting the evening's festivities at the Seattle Esports Studio, operated by Atomic. The streaming event starts tonight at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

The Long Live The Kings event will have a few speakers, a virtual wine tasting, some updates on what the nonprofit has been up to and how their programs have been able to continue to help endangered salmon and steelhead survive and thrive in Puget Sound and the Pacific Northwest.

Tonight's fundraiser will combine what would have been, in a normal year, several different in-person events. So, success for their environmental mission to save these endangered fish is more than important that ever.

"With in-person events out the window this year," says LLTK Executive Director Jacques White, "we've had to collapse all of our fundraising events into this one. So we are laying it all on the line tonight! Fortunately, as shown by all of you who decide to join us, our supporters have been stepping up this year helping to fill the gaps."

You can check out the details of tonight's virtual fundraiser here.

Long Live The Kings has worked since 1986 to use science-based research to improve hatcheries, increase habitiat for wild salmon and steelhead, reducing toxics from getting into our waterways, working to find out why juvenile endangered fish are not making it out to the ocean -- and taking action to fix those problems.

"Thanks to you, we haven't had to lay off or furlough any staff, and we've been able to keep most of our field work going," says the executive director. "But we need resources to keep it going into 2021 and beyond."