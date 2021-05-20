Long Live The Kings shows us 'behind the scenes' of their Survive the Sound game

Our Survive the Sound might be over for 2021, but local nonprofit Long Live The Kings is giving a breakdown of how successful their annual fundraiser and online game "Survive the Sound" turned out.

They're also giving us some insight on the science behind how they get the real world fish data that goes into the behavior and path our avatar fish take as they adventure from their spawning grounds out to the open ocean.

This year's Survive the Sound had 20,600 participants, and thanks if you were one of them. More than 1,300 teams helped raise more than $45,000 to help out our endangered salmon.

To watch the hour long web presentation (including Q & A session) from Long Live the Kings, click here.

