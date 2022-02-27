Long Island man wins $10M lottery... again!

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
24
River Flood Warning
from MON 12:35 PM PST until TUE 5:30 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from MON 2:10 PM PST until WED 12:55 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from MON 1:45 PM PST until WED 5:11 AM PST, Yakima County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:05 PM PST until WED 9:54 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:48 PM PST until THU 2:18 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 12:03 AM PST until WED 2:35 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:07 AM PST until THU 5:38 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
Flood Warning
from MON 9:04 AM PST until TUE 7:00 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Snohomish County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
from MON 6:15 PM PST until TUE 1:54 PM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:16 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
High Wind Warning
until MON 4:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:22 AM PST until WED 8:48 PM PST, Yakima County
River Flood Warning
from MON 3:34 PM PST until TUE 2:04 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:30 PM PST until WED 7:42 AM PST, Lewis County, Pierce County
Flood Advisory
from MON 1:05 PM PST until THU 7:00 AM PST, Kittitas County, Klickitat County, Yakima County
Avalanche Warning
until MON 6:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Wenatchee Area
Flood Watch
until WED 3:00 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Lewis County, Pierce County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Wind Advisory
until MON 4:00 PM PST, Central Coast
Flood Watch
until TUE 6:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Flood Advisory
until MON 4:00 PM PST, Clark County
Avalanche Warning
until MON 7:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Special Weather Statement
until MON 8:45 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
Coastal Flood Advisory
from MON 10:24 AM PST until MON 6:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast

Long Island man wins $10M lottery... again!

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated February 28, 2022 5:36AM
News
FOX 5 NY
Juan Hernandez Lottery Win article

Credit: New York Lottery

LONG ISLAND - Just call him "Lucky"!

A Long Island man has won a $10M lottery for the second time.

Juan Hernandez of Uniondale has won a $10,000,000 top prize in the New York Lottery's $10,000,000 Deluxe scratch-off game. And this isn't the first time he's gotten lucky.

"I'm still trying to spend the $10M I won in '19," Hernandez said.

In 2019, Hernandez won $10M after claiming a top prize on the $350,000,000 Cash Spectacular scratch-off ticket. 

Hernandez bought his second winning ticket at a Stop & Stop located at 150 Fulton Avenue in Hempstead.

He took a lump-sum payment of $6,510,000 after required withholdings.

There are currently three top prizes left on the $10,000,000 Deluxe ticket, officials said. Players can check the status of any New York Lottery Scratch-off game by downloading the Game Report on nylottery.ny.gov.