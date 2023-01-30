Lola Luna: Bremerton teen who killed 16-year-old girl sentenced to 14 years in prison

A judge on Monday sentenced a teenage girl to 14 years in prison after she was convicted of second-degree murder in the killing of a 16-year-old girl.

Lola Luna stabbed Syanna Puryear-Tucker 24 times during a fight almost two years ago. Her attorney claimed she acted in self-defense.

After the Jan. 30 sentencing, the victim's family said they expected a longer sentence. But their focus now turns to keeping Syanna's memory alive.

On Jan. 30, 2021, 16-year-old Syanna was stabbed by then-16-year-old Luna outside Luna's home after the teens made plans to fight each other.

Syanna was taken to the hospital with at least 24 stab wounds. She later died at the hospital.

She left behind an infant daughter.