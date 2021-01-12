Expand / Collapse search
Locals anticipate widespread flooding in Carnation

Q13's Jennifer Lee reports.

CARNATION, Wash. - Flooding is having an impact on some local roads in Carnation.

King County Road Services closed down a part of Snoqualmie River Rd NE on Tuesday night due to water over the roadway.

"It definitely changes traffic. Getting out of town can be really difficult sometimes. I do Running Start at Bellevue College, so leaving at 6 a.m. for school, and if there’s like one road open, that definitely causes some problems," said Abbi Link from Carnation. "I don’t drive a very good car that does well in water, so even going through big puddles isn’t a good idea for my vehicle."

State Route 203 has been closed because of construction. However, WSDOT is putting that work on hold at least through Friday because the detour route is expected to flood.

So instead, SR-203 will be open to single lane traffic that alternates with a signal.

The National Weather Service said widespread flooding is expected in pasture lands and roads, with both the Tolt River and Snoqualmie River swelling up.

Local farmers, like Jason Salvo, are already expecting their homes to become islands.

"We’ll probably take our rowboat and go rowing around. It’s kind of cool, looking down you see all of the crops submerged," said Salvo of Local Roots Farm.

Salvo said the flooding will be less of an inconvenience this time around because his entire family has been homebound due to the pandemic.

"My kids don’t miss any school. You know, we’re stuck on the farm for a few days but it’s a little bit like a snow day. It’s fun," said Salvo.

Locals said flooding is just part of the deal when you sign up to live here, but in exchange, there’s also a sense of camaraderie that comes alive during extreme weather.

"There’s also a huge community that comes together for the floods. That helps all of the local farms and everything. Get the animals out. My aunt has some pigs down the road that we all help move," said Link.

If you need sandbags, they’re available free of charge through King County and several local jurisdictions. Click here for that information.