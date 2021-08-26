Local veterans heartbroken, mourning the loss of service members in Kabul

Local veterans are mourning the loss of U.S. service members in Kabul.

U.S. officials said 13 people were killed in the suicide bomb attack at Abbey Gate. About a dozen of them were Marines and a Navy medic.

Gianna Falzone is a U.S. Navy veteran who served between 2004 and 2009. He said the news of the deadly attacks made him angry, and that he believes the situation in Afghanistan was mishandled.

"The American spirit means that if there are people, our people, who are trapped in hostile territory, whether it’s one or a thousand, then we go get them no matter what. That was the history of this country," said Falzone.

Tim Tooker is a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces and said there are no words that can take away the loss families and fellow service members are experiencing.

"That’s what we do. We go out there we defend freedom, we defend our way of life, we defend our God-given rights. We try to make the world a better place for other people," said Tooker.

Condolences were pouring in all day from elected leaders. Governor Jay Inslee tweeted, "We owe a debt of gratitude to the service members who are risking their lives bringing people to safety."

