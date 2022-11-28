Local police say two other stabbings are not related to Idaho student killings

Almost two weeks after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, local police and federal agents continue to follow leads, but said they have ruled out any connection to two other stabbings in the Pacific Northwest.

"There have been numerous media inquiries about a 1999 double stabbing in Pullman, Washington, and the 2021 double stabbing (with one death) in Salem, Oregon," Moscow police said Friday in a press release. "While these cases share similarities with the King Street homicides, there does not appear to be any evidence to support the cases are related."

The four students, three woman and a man, were found dead in their beds on Nov. 13 in a rental house near campus. A county coroner said they were likely asleep when they were attacked.

The victims of Nov. 13 University of Idaho massacre. (Instagram @xanakernodle / @maddiemogen / @kayleegoncalves)

The victims were housemates Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls, Idaho; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho; and Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington.

No suspect has been identified, police said Friday. They warned against speculation that has stoked community fears and spread false facts.

To date, 113 pieces of physical evidence have been collected and sent to the Idaho State Police crime lab for processing and analysis, the press release said.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little has directed up to $1 million in state emergency funds for the ongoing investigation, police said.

The University of Idaho is hosting candlelight vigils on November 30 at 5 p.m. to honor the memory of the four students.

One will be held on the Moscow campus and another at the University of Boise.