Local organization offers child care options for upcoming school year

One local organization is working to provide options to parents concerned about childcare during the upcoming school year.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Snohomish County are changing how they operate. The clubs will now be open during school hours to give parents who work outside of the house an option for child care.

“In a time where everyone needs help, we’re here to help,” said Kim Gaffney.

Gaffney is the unit director for the Mukilteo Boys and Girls Club.

She and her staff are preparing for a very different school year. Instead of just providing before and after school services, the club will also be open during school hours.

“We have to change the way that we are doing our scheduling and programming here so that we get them to change their mindset and get them ready to be back in school,” said Gaffney.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Snohomish County are putting a focus on schooling during these new hours.

Advertisement

They are working with the local school districts in an effort to have the right resources and information for students from different areas.

Officials say they will work with each child’s school schedule to make sure they are logged into virtual learning. Staff will also provide as much support as possible during school hours.

They will also put an emphasis on arts, crafts, music, mentoring, and physical activity during the day, and make sure that kids are fed.

“It’s nice to know that someone has your back, because I don’t know what I would do if they couldn’t help me,” said Nicole Hoff.

Hoff is a single mom with a six-year-old son going into first grade.

She says this option provided by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Snohomish County is making the upcoming school year less stressful for her family.

Gaffney says there are options for families who are interested in these serives but can’t afford them

She says you can reach out to the Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families for assistance.

Gaffney says families can also apply to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Snohomish County directly for scholarship options.