Local organization helps low-income families afford childcare

Families face brand new challenges this year with childcare due to COVID – 19, and one local organization is working to help parents afford the increase cost.

Many families rely on classrooms not just for education, but also a place for their children to go during the day.

Without classroom learning this year, many parents are scrambling to find childcare options, which is creating new challenges. For low-income families, those challenges are only increased.

“I don’t know what we would do. One of us would have to quit our job, but then we wouldn’t be able to meet our bills,” said Mike Schurr.

Schurr lives in Everett. He says finding childcare options for his daughter was a struggle, but then he found out about scholarship options through the Boys and Girls Clubs of Snohomish County.

“It saved us basically. We’re very, very grateful,” he said.

As the school year approaches, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Snohomish County are offering childcare options during the day for parents. Officials say they also offer options for families who cannot afford the cost.

“There’s a need for places for kids to go that are safe. And Boys and Girls Club really try to fill that need, and we try to fill that need and have money never be an obstacle for meeting that need so we work with families the best we can to offer scholarships,” said Lisa Hoppe.

Hoppe is the unit director of the Cascade Boys and Girls Club.

She says there is an increased need for payment assistance due to COVID-19. She says the Boys and Girls Club will always work to help families.

“I feel grateful to be able to give the opportunity to those families”

Hoppe says for any family’s interested in services, but unsure of how to pay for them reach out to your local Boys and Girls Club.

You can also reach out to the Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families for assistance.

For more information on the Boys and Girls Clubs of Snohomish County click here.