Local non-profit heading to Warsaw to help Ukrainian refugees

Published 
Updated 10:22PM
News
FOX 13 Seattle

KINGSTON, Wash. - A northwest non-profit will be heading to Warsaw to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion. 

Empact Northwest is leaving Sea-Tac Airport on Tuesday to head to eastern Europe. 

The organization is sending a Pathfinder Team composed of four members who will work primarily at the border between Poland and Ukraine to assess areas with the greatest need and establish a response plan with local partners. 

The group said their immediate mission is "to support refugees displaced by the conflict with food, shelter, and medical care."

Empact Northwest said they anticipate multiple deployments of the organization’s medical and logistics units to follow the Pathfinder team to assist with the refugee crisis in the immediate future.

