Local movie theaters open doors to customers for the first time in months

For the first time in months movie theaters are opening their doors to customers, giving people another option when leaving their house.

On Friday, theaters across the country began the process of re-opening.

In our area, the Century Theatres in Olympia opened and so did the Regal in Lacey.

For some, getting back to the movies has been long awaited.

“This is one of those things that’s going to make it feel like normal again. So, we’re super excited about it because of that; I am. It feels like home kind of being able to go to the movies,” said Kathy Zinz.

Cinemark Theatres officials say they are working to keep movie goers safe.

Officials say they are implementing new policies like limiting seating capacity, going cashless at concessions, increasing cleaning and disinfecting.

Specifically, at the Century Theatres in Olympia there is plenty of signage to promote mask wearing and social distancing.

Zinz says as excited as she is to get to be back at the movies, safety is still a top priority for her.

“I would not be out if those things were not in place because while I’m pretty healthy, I don’t know what would happen, so I don’t need to find out,” she said.

Cinemark Theatres officials say they plan to continue opening more theaters throughout the week.