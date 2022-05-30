Local Memorial Day events happening across the Puget Sound

The local community, families and veterans will honor our fallen heroes at numerous Memorial Day events happening across the Puget Sound region on Monday.

Below is a list of local events happening in cities throughout Western Washington.

SHORELINE, WA

96th Annual Memorial Day Celebration at Evergreen Washelli

The Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Evergreen Washelli at 11111 Aurora Ave. N Seattle, WA.

8:00 a.m. – Avenue of Flags. At the beginning of the day, the grounds crew will line the main street of the cemetery with American Flags. Each has been donated by families of Veterans in remembrance of their loved one, who are honored with their name and rank in the margin of each flag.

10:00 a.m. – Flag placement at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery . Each of the white marble upright markers in the Veterans Section will receive a flag. Veterans and Scout groups, along with members of the community, will place the flags within about half an hour. There will be coffee, cocoa, and cookies for volunteers. The event is open to the public.

11:00 a.m. - Service of Remembrance. Please join our Veterans Memorial Cemetery Board and Evergreen Washelli staff for a brief memorial service, including participation from the Washington State Guard, members of the NW Junior Drum and Pipe Band, and Chaplain Linda Haptonstall of the King County Sheriff’s Office.

For more information, visit Shoreline Area News here, or contact Evergreen Washelli at 206-362-5200.

LYNNWOOD, WA

Memorial Day Service at Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills Funeral Home & Floral Hills Cemetery

409 Filbert Rd. Lynnwood, WA 98036

11:00 a.m. - Service of Remembrance. Veterans, their families and the public will gather at the Veterans Memorial site located in the cemetery.

For additional information, visit Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills Funeral Home & Floral Hills Cemetery's Facebook page.

MARYSVILLE, WA

Memorial Day events at Marysville Cemetery

4309 88th St NE, Marysville, WA 98270

8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. - Beautiful Veterans' Flag Display.

11:00 a.m. - American Legion Post 178 presents the annual service honoring veterans who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

2:00 p.m. - Choppers Brass Quintet free concert at the flagpole.

3:00 p.m. - TAPS Around the World at the flagpole.

For more information visit Marysville Cemetery's Facebook page.

DUPONT, WA

Wear Blue to Remember Run at Powderworks Park

1775 Bobs Hollow Ln, DuPont, WA 98327

8:00 a.m. - A Chinook helicopter will land, transporting US flags for their Gold Star Youth and mentors to run with.

9:00 a.m. - The event formally begins with opening remarks followed by a community three-mile walk.

People of all ages and abilities are welcome.

The route is stroller, scooter, bike and dog friendly.

RENTON, WA

Memorial Day 2022 Events with VFW Post 1263 Renton

416 Burnett Ave. S Renton, WA 98057

9:00 a.m. - Renton Senior Center at the American Legion memorial to those lost at sea.

9:30 a.m. - 9:45 a.m. - American Legion conducts grave site service at grave of Fred Hancock, Post is named after him. Then to the grave of Frank R. Vaise, who our Post is named after.

11:00 a.m. - Greenwood Memorial Park Cemetery for a veterans program put on by the American Legion and VFW Post 1263.

1:00 p.m. - City of Renton Memorial Day program at the Veteran's Memorial site.

3:00 p.m. - A Memorial Day program at Washington Memorial Park Cemetery, one block north of SeaTac Airport, for a POW/MIA Living Memorial & Bracelet Repository in the middle of the cemetery.

For more information, visit the VFW Post 1263 Renton's Facebook page.

ARLINGTON, WA

Snohomish County Veterans Memorial Ceremony

Haller Bridge at 1100 West Avenue, Arlington, WA 98223

9:00 a.m. - A portion of the Centennial Trail will be rededicated on Memorial Day in honor of Snohomish County residents who died during the Global War on Terror, from September 11, 2001, to the present. A sculpture by a local artist and an interpretive kiosk are also a part of the veterans memorial.

The Color Guard will be doing a presentation of colors. Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers, Snohomish County Executive Operations Officer Joshua Dugan, Snohomish County Parks Director Jeremy Husby, and the Snohomish County Arts Commission and local sculptors Caroline and Don Sumpter will make remarks.

The event is open to the public and parking is available at Haller Park.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.