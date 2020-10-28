Local law enforcement preparing for potential post-election unrest

Voters are still casting their ballots, but behind the scenes, law enforcement is already preparing for possible unrest over election results.

This year has been marked by countless protests and a lot of unrest in our communities. Authorities at the local and federal level are bracing for the possibility that more will come - regardless of who wins.

The Seattle Police Department is limiting officers' time off around Election Day to make sure they have enough staffing for election-related demonstrations.

The FBI is also on standby and says agents are at a heightened state.

"We are postured and waiting to ensure that everything goes peaceful, but should anything happen that crosses the line into criminality the FBI will be ready to work with our partners to address that matter," said Abass Golfrey, assistant special agent for the FBI's Seattle office.

Those partners include the Department of Homeland Security; the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; local police, and even the military.

Elections are already considered national security events, especially a presidential election.

Agencies say they have not received any credible threats as of Oct. 27.

King County election officials say they will have unarmed security at every drop box and vote center in the county on Monday and Tuesday in case security is needed to deescalate any situation.

But they recommend getting your vote in earlier than next week if you can to avoid long lines.