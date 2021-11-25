Local Indigenous art to check out this Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving, we often talk about what people plan on cooking for their feast or what they plan on buying for Black Friday. What we don't often talk about is the history behind the holiday and how White settlers took this land from the people who originally lived on it.

Non-indigenous people can use Thanksgiving as a starting point to learn from the tribes that are still here, particularly in Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.

Crosscut arts and culture reporter Margo Vansynghel joined Fox 13 Morning News to talk about some of her favorite pieces by Native artists you can visit in western Washington - and why Thanksgiving is a good time to do it.

You can see a more extensive breakdown of displays, street art and museums on Crosscut's website.

