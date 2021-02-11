Local businesses prep ahead of Valentine's Day as Thurston County gets fresh snowfall

The South Sound is getting a heavy dose of snow with this winter storm. In Yelm, the snow fell fast and started covering the roads by the afternoon.

The first flakes started falling in Bonney Lake by mid-morning. For Chipper's Floral Boutique in Bonnie Lake, it's coming at a terrible time, right before Valentine's Day.

It's their most critical time of the year and they're worried their deliveries won't make it on time if the forecasted snow over the next few days becomes reality.

"We’re encouraging people instead of ordering, order and we can deliver as quick as we can because obviously the snow is coming in and we’re not sure what to expect," said Josette Larson, manager of the flower shop.

We caught up with several people stocking up on groceries, including Michael Farrar of Bonnie Lake.

"It’s okay with me," Farrar said. "Luckily, I have a job where I work from home. My wife doesn’t need to go to work until Monday. So, for us it’s exciting."

Marleisha Jones from Orting agrees.

"Some people are complaining about it," Jones said. "I’m like what is wrong with you. We barely get snow. When we get it, enjoy it."

They could get a lot of it! Parts of the South Sound could see more than a foot of snow by the end of Saturday.