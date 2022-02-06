Local businesses hit by vandals, SPD says crime is on the rise

Businesses in the Central District say they just can’t catch a break as crime is on the rise.

Several local shops like Tougo Coffee and Ghost Note Coffee have been broken into. Their respective owners, Berhanu Wells and Christo Andrews, say they’re trying to stay afloat despite the ups and downs caused by the pandemic.

"It's always keeping us on our toes, trying to do what we want to do and also maintain consistency," Andrews said.

On top of the ongoing struggles the businesses are now dealing with vandalism.

"There's a big giant rock that was left behind," Wells described.

Tougo Coffee’s door was shattered Wednesday night, and Sunday night, Ghost Note Coffee’s was also targeted.

"They broke our side window," Andrews.

Boarded-up storefronts are now becoming an all too familiar site.

"It's a little exhausting having had this happen the third time," Wells said.

"I wish that there were more resources for us to be able to recover from that kind of thing," Andrews said.

Seattle Police say overall, crime has increased by 10% compared to 2020.

Violent crime is also up by 20% and property crime increased by 9%.

The business owners say it’s caused by several issues.

"We have a lot of mental health issues out there and people are just angry, frustrated," Wells said.

"The pandemic has only perpetuated that kind of inequity, so it's not terribly surprising that people would go through extreme measures to kind of try to feel like they're getting justice," Andrews said.

One of the factors affecting how authorities handle these crimes are new laws for how police pursue and arrest suspects.

Right now, officers need probable cause to arrest someone or even hold them if they're a suspect.

Two new bills in the House of Representatives would give law enforcement the ability to detain a suspect if they have reasonable suspicion and make sure the suspect isn't hurt.

State lawmakers are expected to take these bills to vote by the end of the month.

In the meantime, business owners say not only are the repairs costly but lengthy too.

Now they’re just focused on serving you.

"Small businesses are here for their particular communities that they serve as a place of brevity and safety," Wells said.

