Local agencies celebrate their service dogs on National Puppy Day

Wednesday is National Puppy Day, and local agencies are celebrating with their service dogs!

Police employ K9 units, which manage specially-trained dogs in criminal investigations. This includes chasing down suspects, sniffing out drugs, explosives or evidence, finding missing people and protecting officers. Agencies across Western Washington are celebrating their super smart pups on this special day.

Another type of K9 unit is used by fire agencies, referred to as ‘arson dogs.’ Their highly sensitive noses can sniff out fire accelerants like lamp oil and petroleum. This sense of smell can even pick up traces in the parts-per-quintillion, even when it is covered by mud, debris, snow or water.

Last but certainly not least, your own furry friends! If you are using state services like Washington State Ferries, officials urge you keep in mind their pet policies.

