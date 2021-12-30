LL Cool J's NYE performance canceled after rapper tests positive for COVID-19

article

Actor and Grammy Award-winning rapper LL Cool J has tested positive for COVID-19 and has canceled his upcoming New Year’s Eve appearance.

LL Cool J was set to perform during the "Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022," special.

"We were ready and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year. The best is yet to come!" LL Cool J said in a statement to Variety.

On Wednesday, Johns Hopkins University reported new COVID-19 cases hit the highest level since the start of the coronavirus pandemic as the highly contagious omicron variant continues to spread worldwide.

Born James Todd Smith, the New York native has been in the entertainment industry for decades.

The 53-year-old has been in numerous films and television shows including "Deliver Us from Eva," and "In the House." He currently stars on "NCIS: Los Angeles."

He will celebrate his 54th birthday on Jan. 14.

