LIVE UPDATES: Ice storm leaves thousands without power, cancels hundreds of Sea-Tac flights, suspends transit

A dangerous ice storm is sweeping through Western Washington from Thursday night into Friday morning, and it's already creating icy road conditions, travel delays and power outages.

There will be a mix of snow, sleet and ice accumulating on the roads. The Washington State Patrol said if you don't have to be on the roads, stay home.

Travel headaches

Driving

Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation and Washington State Patrol say if you don't need to travel, stay home. If you're unable to take public transit and are taking your own vehicle, make sure you:

Clear off all snow and ice from your car, even on the roof

Use plowed routes

Increase your follow distance from other vehicles

Know the roads before you go; check if Passes are closed

Know before you go: Winter weather driving tips, what to keep in your car

Flying

On Friday morning, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport closed its runways "indefinitely" as crews continued to de-ice the surfaces. This resulted in hundreds of flights getting canceled. Due to snowstorms across the country, hundreds of flights were delayed at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on starting on Thursday.

Train

Amtrak spokesperson Marc Magliari says the Empire Builder—which runs from Chicago to Seattle and Portland—is canceled for the next few days. He says service is suspended through Sunday.

The single-digit overnight temps and high winds can cause power outages along the tracks. If that happens, a train could be sitting at a crossing with no power. With trains depending heavily on those power systems, if the signal system goes out along the tracks, it will take a long time to get them moving again.

Check Amtrak statuses here.

Public Transportation

Several transit agencies in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties have suspended or delayed some of its services due to the unsafe road conditions.

Stay on this page for LIVE UPDATES. Scroll further down the page for useful links.

Power outages

Several law enforcement agencies took to Twitter to remind the public that you should NOT call 911 if your power goes out or if there is a tree branch on your powerline.

Contact your utilities provider to report an outage or downed wires/trees.

ALSO SEE: How to prepare if a power outage is likely

Useful links