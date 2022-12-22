LIVE UPDATES: Freezing rain creates slick conditions; hundreds of flights canceled at Sea-Tac Airpor
SEATTLE - A dangerous ice storm is sweeping through Western Washington from Thursday night into Friday morning, and it's already creating icy road conditions, travel delays and power outages.
There will be a mix of snow, sleet and ice accumulating on the roads. The Washington State Patrol said if you don't have to be on the roads, stay home.
Travel headaches
Driving
Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation and Washington State Patrol say if you don't need to travel, stay home. If you're unable to take public transit and are taking your own vehicle, make sure you:
- Clear off all snow and ice from your car, even on the roof
- Use plowed routes
- Increase your follow distance from other vehicles
- Know the roads before you go; check if Passes are closed
- Know before you go: Winter weather driving tips, what to keep in your car
Flying
On Friday morning, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport closed its runways "indefinitely" as crews continued to de-ice the surface. Hundreds of flights were canceled. Due to snowstorms across the country, hundreds of flights were delayed at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on starting on Thursday.
You can see flight delays and cancelations here.
Train
Amtrak spokesperson Marc Magliari says the Empire Builder—which runs from Chicago to Seattle and Portland—is canceled for the next few days. He says service is suspended through Sunday.
The single-digit overnight temps and high winds can cause power outages along the tracks. If that happens, a train could be sitting at a crossing with no power. With trains depending heavily on those power systems, if the signal system goes out along the tracks, it will take a long time to get them moving again.
Public Transportation
Several transit agencies in King, Pierce and Snohomish have suspended or delayed some of its services due to the unsafe road conditions.
Power outages
Several law enforcement agencies took to Twitter to remind the public that you should NOT call 911 if your power goes out or if there is a tree branch on your powerline.
Contact your utilities provider to report an outage or downed wires/trees.
- Puget Sound Energy: View and report outages - Call: 1-888-225-5773
- Seattle City Light: View and report outages - Call: 206-684-3000
- Tacoma Public Utilities: View and report outages - Call: 253-502-8602
- Clallam County PUD: View outage map - Call: 360-452-9771 or 800-542-7859
- Jefferson PUD: View and report outages - Call: 360-385-5800
- Kitsap PUD: Call: 360-779-7656
- Mason County PUD #1: Call: 360-877-5249
- Mason PUD #3: Outage map - Report an outage - Call: 360-426-8255
- Pacific Power: Report an outage - Call: 877-508-5088
- Peninsula Light Co.: Report an outage and view outage map - Call: 877-853-1388
- Snohomish County PUD: Outage map - Call: 425-783-1001
ALSO SEE: How to prepare if a power outage is likely
Useful links
