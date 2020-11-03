LIVE UPDATES: Election Day 2020 coverage, Washington state and US election results

With significantly more ballots already in hand at elections offices around the state compared to four years ago, Washington state is expected to have more robust election results to report Tuesday night.

Scroll down for live Election Day 2020 updates from Q13 News

As of Monday night, nearly 73% of the state’s more than 4.8 million registered voters had already returned their ballot, compared to four years ago, when about 52% of voters had returned their ballots by the day before the election.

But voters still have time to return their ballots: by mail, with an Election Day postmark, or dropped at one of more than 500 ballot drop boxes or voting centers around the state by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Stay on this page for live updates from the Q13 News Team on Election Day - and get the Q13 News app for election alerts: