LIST: Schools return to online learning amid surge of COVID cases

article

Schools in Western Washington are opting to return once again to online learning, as another surge in COVID-19 cases has left hundreds of students and staff in quarantine.

Several schools are will return to remote learning on Wednesday. Reasons vary from high COVID transmission to too many staff members being quarantined to effectively hold class. Other schools are simply canceling classes due to low staffing. Currently, the online switch only looks to be temporary, with most schools planning to return in-person after a week.

Franklin High School: Remote learning starting Wednesday, Jan. 12; in-person learning will resume Jan. 18.

Bothell High School: Remote learning starting Wednesday, Jan. 12; in-person learning will resume after the weekend on Jan. 24.

Lowell Elementary: Remote learning starting Wednesday, Jan. 12; in-person learning will resume Jan. 20.

Kimball Elementary: Closed with no remote learning.

This list will be updated as more information is provided.

You can find a list of other school closures and delays here.

