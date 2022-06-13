Lind Ave overpass closed at I-405 in Renton after being struck by truck

Lanes are blocked on Lind Avenue and I-405 in Renton after a truck struck the freeway overpass.

Currently, the overpass is closed while crews investigate the damage. According to Washington State Patrol, a truck pulling a back hoe struck one of the support beams under the bridge, exposing steel bars and likely spilling concrete onto the road.

Southbound I-405 remains open, but the on-ramp from Rainer Ave S is closed, so contractors can inspect the underside of the bridge.

Washington State Department of Transportation urges drivers to take alternate routes. It is not known how long the roads will be closed, or how long repairs will take.